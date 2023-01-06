New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain 6.29% so far this year. What now?

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE: EDU] surged by $1.79 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $37.77 during the day while it closed the day at $37.01. The company report on December 29, 2022 that New Oriental to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on January 17, 2023.

New Oriental Education and Technology Group Inc. (the “Company” or “New Oriental”) (NYSE: EDU/ 9901.SEHK), a provider of private educational services in China, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended November 30, 2022, before the U.S. market opens on January 17, 2023. New Oriental’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8 AM on January 17, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time (9 PM on January 17, 2023, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Participants can join the conference using the below options:.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock has also gained 1.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, EDU stock has inclined by 40.30% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 62.68% and gained 6.29% year-on date.

The market cap for EDU stock reached $6.50 billion, with 169.70 million shares outstanding and 166.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.58M shares, EDU reached a trading volume of 2876609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EDU shares is $37.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EDU stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2022, representing the official price target for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18.80 to $36.60, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on EDU stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 2.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for EDU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 24.20.

EDU stock trade performance evaluation

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.76. With this latest performance, EDU shares gained by 27.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 93.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EDU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.41 for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.18, while it was recorded at 35.55 for the last single week of trading, and 22.13 for the last 200 days.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] shares currently have an operating margin of -17.61 and a Gross Margin at +43.51. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -38.25.

Return on Total Capital for EDU is now -9.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.36. Additionally, EDU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] managed to generate an average of -$174,499 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EDU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 14.81%.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [EDU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,956 million, or 55.60% of EDU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EDU stocks are: BAUPOST GROUP LLC/MA with ownership of 7,685,706, which is approximately -3.929% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FENGHE FUND MANAGEMENT PTE. LTD., holding 6,205,353 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $229.66 million in EDU stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $203.81 million in EDU stock with ownership of nearly 58.637% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. [NYSE:EDU] by around 20,482,763 shares. Additionally, 82 investors decreased positions by around 18,567,539 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 40,823,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 79,873,685 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EDU stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,919,510 shares, while 36 institutional investors sold positions of 4,853,347 shares during the same period.