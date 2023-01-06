Neogen Corporation [NEOG] Stock trading around $16.14 per share: What’s Next?

Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ: NEOG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 9.65%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Neogen Announces Second-Quarter 2023 Results.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Revenue of $230.0 million, up 76.2% over the prior-year quarter.

Over the last 12 months, NEOG stock dropped by -63.22%. The one-year Neogen Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 5.06. The average equity rating for NEOG stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.52 billion, with 216.11 million shares outstanding and 215.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, NEOG stock reached a trading volume of 4148391 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Neogen Corporation [NEOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEOG shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEOG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Neogen Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2022, representing the official price target for Neogen Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Neogen Corporation is set at 0.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for NEOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

NEOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.65. With this latest performance, NEOG shares gained by 1.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.20 for Neogen Corporation [NEOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.99, while it was recorded at 15.52 for the last single week of trading, and 20.77 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Neogen Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Neogen Corporation [NEOG] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.12 and a Gross Margin at +46.10. Neogen Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

Neogen Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

NEOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Neogen Corporation go to 10.00%.

Neogen Corporation [NEOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,135 million, or 93.50% of NEOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NEOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,922,426, which is approximately 82.152% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,759,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $302.78 million in NEOG stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $217.65 million in NEOG stock with ownership of nearly 98.483% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Neogen Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 302 institutional holders increased their position in Neogen Corporation [NASDAQ:NEOG] by around 96,778,832 shares. Additionally, 80 investors decreased positions by around 7,635,412 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 89,822,294 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 194,236,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NEOG stock had 111 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,999,084 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 1,320,361 shares during the same period.