MP Materials Corp. [MP] Stock trading around $24.83 per share: What’s Next?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $26.27 during the day while it closed the day at $24.83. The company report on December 29, 2022 that MP Materials to Participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that James Litinsky, Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the Morgan Stanley 9th Annual Auto 2.0 Conference on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 1:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

MP Materials Corp. stock has also gained 4.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MP stock has declined by -19.70% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.46% and gained 2.27% year-on date.

The market cap for MP stock reached $4.44 billion, with 176.54 million shares outstanding and 145.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, MP reached a trading volume of 2806433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $44.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 06, 2022, representing the official price target for MP Materials Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on MP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for MP in the course of the last twelve months was 47.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 17.30.

MP stock trade performance evaluation

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.90. With this latest performance, MP shares dropped by -23.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.84 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.27, while it was recorded at 24.54 for the last single week of trading, and 35.05 for the last 200 days.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.28 and a Gross Margin at +68.97. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.68.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.50, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.90.

MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.30 and a Current Ratio set at 18.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MP Materials Corp. [MP] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 33.47%.

MP Materials Corp. [MP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,771 million, or 65.30% of MP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MP stocks are: JHL CAPITAL GROUP LLC with ownership of 28,573,349, which is approximately -25.156% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; QVT FINANCIAL LP, holding 13,655,280 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $339.06 million in MP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $222.9 million in MP stock with ownership of nearly 5.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MP Materials Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in MP Materials Corp. [NYSE:MP] by around 16,031,664 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 18,610,823 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 76,971,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 111,614,396 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MP stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,131,636 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 2,202,342 shares during the same period.