Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] Revenue clocked in at $4.20 million, up 10.28% YTD: What’s Next?

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: MOBQ] price plunged by -3.28 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Mobiquity Completes Financing to Help Fund the Launch of New Publisher Focused Platform for Monetization and Compliance.

Due to the much publicized changes to Privacy Laws (GDPR & CCPA) along with Apple and Google’s removal of Identifiers, the Company will be launching a SaaS Platform focused on the AdTech Publisher ecosystem. Publishers are facing two big issues: increased costs due to privacy compliance rules and decreased revenue, due to the lack of audience targeting.

A sum of 2959235 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 37.30K shares. Mobiquity Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.22 and dropped to a low of $0.5701 until finishing in the latest session at $0.59.

Guru’s Opinion on Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for MOBQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.08.

MOBQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 41.66. With this latest performance, MOBQ shares dropped by -33.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MOBQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.09 for Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9450, while it was recorded at 0.5542 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2488 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Mobiquity Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -482.28 and a Gross Margin at +26.87. Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -685.97.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -631.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -206.18.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [MOBQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.70% of MOBQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MOBQ stocks are: ACCREDITED INVESTORS INC. with ownership of 88,903, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 32.10% of the total institutional ownership; LPL FINANCIAL LLC, holding 84,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $50000.0 in MOBQ stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $33000.0 in MOBQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Mobiquity Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:MOBQ] by around 193,044 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,727 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 72,584 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 276,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MOBQ stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 169,005 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,727 shares during the same period.