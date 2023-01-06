Market cap of Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] reaches 7.07M – now what?

Vyant Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: VYNT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 57.18% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 76.00%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Vyant Bio Engages LifeSci Capital to Explore Strategic Alternatives.

In addition, the Company announced that it is participating in BIO’s One-on-One Partnering event in San Francisco taking place at the same time as the annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Over the last 12 months, VYNT stock dropped by -82.59%. The one-year Vyant Bio Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.56. The average equity rating for VYNT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.07 million, with 5.91 million shares outstanding and 4.44 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.95K shares, VYNT stock reached a trading volume of 18474068 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VYNT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VYNT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vyant Bio Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VYNT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

VYNT Stock Performance Analysis:

Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.00. With this latest performance, VYNT shares dropped by -4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VYNT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.56 for Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2863, while it was recorded at 0.8224 for the last single week of trading, and 3.3506 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vyant Bio Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] shares currently have an operating margin of -1166.90 and a Gross Margin at -60.89. Vyant Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1618.03.

Vyant Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

VYNT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VYNT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vyant Bio Inc. go to 40.00%.

Vyant Bio Inc. [VYNT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 7.70% of VYNT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VYNT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 151,360, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPTRUST FINANCIAL ADVISORS, holding 40,545 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $49000.0 in VYNT stocks shares; and FRONTIER WEALTH MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $49000.0 in VYNT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vyant Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in Vyant Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:VYNT] by around 58,155 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 3,339 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 317,923 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,417 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VYNT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 17,519 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.