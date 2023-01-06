Market cap of Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] reaches 125.77M – now what?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] closed the trading session at $0.97 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.95, while the highest price level was $1.07. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Vaxart Names Phillip Lee as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Lee brings almost 15 years of experience in strategy, M&A and partnering on more than $20 billion in transactions.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.95 percent and weekly performance of 24.68 percent. The stock has been moved at -78.44 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -17.09 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -54.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.65M shares, VXRT reached to a volume of 3324335 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $6.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 628.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.89.

VXRT stock trade performance evaluation

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.68. With this latest performance, VXRT shares dropped by -17.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -78.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.69 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2515, while it was recorded at 0.9712 for the last single week of trading, and 2.9256 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -7819.17. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7900.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.71.

Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $49 million, or 39.50% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 14,070,207, which is approximately 11.034% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,113,005 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.84 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $6.78 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 5.153% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 73 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 8,331,443 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,120,063 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 40,332,826 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,784,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 325,834 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 246,942 shares during the same period.