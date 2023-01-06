Market cap of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] reaches 68.43M – now what?

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [NASDAQ: JZ] traded at a high on 01/05/23, posting a 50.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.13. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited Reports First Half 2022 Financial Results.

Net revenues were RMB260.3 million ($38.8 million) for the first six months of 2022, compared to RMB276.4 million during the same period in 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2825446 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited stands at 15.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.50%.

The market cap for JZ stock reached $68.43 million, with 60.55 million shares outstanding and 60.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 384.86K shares, JZ reached a trading volume of 2825446 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for JZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.37.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.55 for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2669, while it was recorded at 0.8122 for the last single week of trading.

Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.73 and a Gross Margin at +22.02. Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.40.

Insider trade positions for Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [JZ]

3 institutional holders increased their position in Jianzhi Education Technology Group Company Limited [NASDAQ:JZ] by around 16,447 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,447 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JZ stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,447 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.