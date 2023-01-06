Market cap of Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] reaches 22.76M – now what?

Golden Sun Education Group Limited [NASDAQ: GSUN] jumped around 0.19 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.26 at the close of the session, up 17.76%. The company report on August 18, 2022 that Golden Sun Education Group Limited to Resume In-person Tutorial Services in Shanghai.

Since March 12, 2022, pursuant to the preventive measures, training institutions and childcare institutions in Shanghai have not been allowed to carry out in-person training or childcare services. To resume its in-person operations, the Company is required to submit an application to the Shanghai Municipal People’s Government. Upon approval of the application, the Company will be required to display a venue code to the public and all the Company’s employees must have negative results of nucleic acid test taken within 24 hours.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited stock is now 14.55% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GSUN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.46 and lowest of $1.075 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 95.00, which means current price is +32.63% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 795.15K shares, GSUN reached a trading volume of 3693241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golden Sun Education Group Limited is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for GSUN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.53. With this latest performance, GSUN shares dropped by -7.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -93.19% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GSUN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.17 for Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.1283, while it was recorded at 1.0980 for the last single week of trading.

Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.99 and a Gross Margin at +58.67. Golden Sun Education Group Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.48.

Insider trade positions for Golden Sun Education Group Limited [GSUN]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.15% of GSUN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GSUN stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 11,778, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 39.84% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,277 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7000.0 in GSUN stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $2000.0 in GSUN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

7 institutional holders increased their position in Golden Sun Education Group Limited [NASDAQ:GSUN] by around 19,413 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 10,734 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 9,371 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,776 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GSUN stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 19,099 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 10,734 shares during the same period.