Market cap of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] reaches 3.52M – now what?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EJH] traded at a high on 01/05/23, posting a 14.27 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.56. The company report on December 26, 2022 that E-Home Household Services Holdings Limited Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EJH) (the “Company” or “E-Home”), a provider of integrated household services in China, today announced that the Company has received a written notification (the “Notification Letter”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on December 20, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from November 7, 2022 to December 19, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2914847 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited stands at 18.77% while the volatility over the past one month is 35.05%.

The market cap for EJH stock reached $3.52 million, with 6.06 million shares outstanding and 4.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 824.79K shares, EJH reached a trading volume of 2914847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for EJH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.73.

How has EJH stock performed recently?

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.80. With this latest performance, EJH shares gained by 3.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -98.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EJH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.01 for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7085, while it was recorded at 0.4730 for the last single week of trading, and 5.3188 for the last 200 days.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

Insider trade positions for E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [EJH]

There are presently around $0 million, or 1.20% of EJH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EJH stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 58,477, which is approximately 39.86% of the company’s market cap and around 19.56% of the total institutional ownership; TWO SIGMA INVESTMENTS, LP, holding 7,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4000.0 in EJH stocks shares; and SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, currently with $2000.0 in EJH stock with ownership of nearly 70.606% of the company’s market capitalization.

5 institutional holders increased their position in E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EJH] by around 28,370 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 28,725 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 17,355 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 74,450 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EJH stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,561 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 28,725 shares during the same period.