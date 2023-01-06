Market cap of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV [ARYD] reaches 193.90M – now what?

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV [NASDAQ: ARYD] traded at a low on 01/05/23, posting a -0.05 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $10.11. The company report on February 24, 2022 that ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV and Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. Mutually Agree to Terminate Business Combination Agreement With Respect to the Acquisition of Amicus’ Gene Therapy Business Due to Market Conditions.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

“While this is not the outcome we had hoped for, ARYA IV still has over a year remaining to identify and execute on a business combination transaction and the ARYA IV team believes it is well positioned to identify and execute on an opportunity that meets its key investment criteria and that can deliver value for its shareholders within that time period,” said Adam Stone, Chief Executive Officer. ARYA IV’s dissolution deadline is March 2, 2023 (unless such date is extended in accordance with ARYA IV’s governing documents).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3083854 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV stands at 0.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 0.09%.

The market cap for ARYD stock reached $193.90 million, with 19.19 million shares outstanding and 14.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 53.48K shares, ARYD reached a trading volume of 3083854 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV [ARYD]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV is set at 0.01 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ARYD stock performed recently?

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV [ARYD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.25. With this latest performance, ARYD shares gained by 1.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARYD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.48 for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV [ARYD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.00, while it was recorded at 10.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.88 for the last 200 days.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV [ARYD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.72.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV [ARYD]

There are presently around $151 million, or 97.50% of ARYD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARYD stocks are: ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. with ownership of 1,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.23% of the total institutional ownership; FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 800,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.09 million in ARYD stocks shares; and WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $7.28 million in ARYD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

14 institutional holders increased their position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV [NASDAQ:ARYD] by around 1,760,609 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,847,255 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 11,329,977 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,937,841 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARYD stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 979,811 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 1,670,591 shares during the same period.