Market Analysts see Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gaining to $147. Time to buy?

Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE: VLO] gained 5.83% or 6.97 points to close at $126.59 with a heavy trading volume of 4972322 shares. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Valero Energy Corporation to Announce 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results on January 26, 2023.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO) announced today that it will host a conference call on January 26, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss 2022 fourth quarter and full year earnings results, which will be released earlier that day, and provide an update on company operations.

Persons interested in listening to the conference call may join the webcast on Valero’s Investor Relations website at investorvalero.com.

It opened the trading session at $119.62, the shares rose to $126.97 and dropped to $119.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for VLO points out that the company has recorded 19.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -68.7% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.94M shares, VLO reached to a volume of 4972322 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLO shares is $144.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Valero Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Valero Energy Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valero Energy Corporation is set at 4.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLO in the course of the last twelve months was 5.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for VLO stock

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, VLO shares gained by 4.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 61.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.28 for Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 127.68, while it was recorded at 123.89 for the last single week of trading, and 117.17 for the last 200 days.

Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Valero Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at Valero Energy Corporation [VLO]

There are presently around $39,001 million, or 82.50% of VLO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 41,538,120, which is approximately -1.549% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 35,220,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.46 billion in VLO stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.62 billion in VLO stock with ownership of nearly -2.501% of the company’s market capitalization.

607 institutional holders increased their position in Valero Energy Corporation [NYSE:VLO] by around 19,099,727 shares. Additionally, 545 investors decreased positions by around 24,819,507 shares, while 185 investors held positions by with 264,168,004 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 308,087,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLO stock had 134 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,895,843 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 2,151,692 shares during the same period.