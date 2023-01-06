Market Analysts see Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] falling to $2. Time to buy?

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [NYSE: RKLY] price surged by 34.63 percent to reach at $0.05. The company report on December 29, 2022 that Rockley Photonics Receives 2020 UK R&D Tax Credit and Files 2021 R&D Tax Credit Application.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited (NYSE: RKLY) (“Rockley”), a global medical technology company focused on delivering leading edge silicon photonics-based biosensing solutions by targeting a portfolio of biomarkers, today announced that it received 12.9 million pounds sterling ($15.5 million) for its fiscal 2020 R&D tax credit from HMRC, the tax agency of the UK government. The Company filed its fiscal 2021 R&D tax credit application and expects to file its fiscal 2022 R&D tax credit application in 2023.

A sum of 17164667 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.11M shares. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares reached a high of $0.2156 and dropped to a low of $0.1714 until finishing in the latest session at $0.20.

The one-year RKLY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 86.67. The average equity rating for RKLY stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLY shares is $1.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $14 to $6. The new note on the price target was released on December 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on RKLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.27.

RKLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.90. With this latest performance, RKLY shares dropped by -20.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -91.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.52 for Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2972, while it was recorded at 0.1565 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7857 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1409.38 and a Gross Margin at -95.49. Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2045.70.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -99.53.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [RKLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4 million, or 22.20% of RKLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RKLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,856,328, which is approximately 0.448% of the company’s market cap and around 13.20% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 2,005,106 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.4 million in RKLY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.36 million in RKLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.472% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Rockley Photonics Holdings Limited [NYSE:RKLY] by around 3,565,925 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 2,008,084 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 15,318,090 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,892,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RKLY stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,879,927 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 739,325 shares during the same period.