Market Analysts see CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gaining to $21. Time to buy?

CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE: CNHI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.06% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.31%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that CNH Industrial’s New Electrification Center in Detroit, USA.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial announced during its Tech Day in Phoenix, Arizona, USA, that it has opened a new technical center in the Detroit Metro area of Michigan, USA. Designed to support our growing innovation in electrification, the center will enhance CNH Industrial’s technology capabilities. This is facilitated by its proximity to a nationwide hub for electrification OEMs and suppliers.

Over the last 12 months, CNHI stock dropped by -3.69%. The one-year CNH Industrial N.V. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.11. The average equity rating for CNHI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $22.13 billion, with 1.35 billion shares outstanding and 1.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.17M shares, CNHI stock reached a trading volume of 2789424 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNHI shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNHI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for CNH Industrial N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2022, representing the official price target for CNH Industrial N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $14.42 to $12.14, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on CNHI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CNH Industrial N.V. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNHI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNHI in the course of the last twelve months was 76.57.

CNHI Stock Performance Analysis:

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.31. With this latest performance, CNHI shares dropped by -1.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNHI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.38 for CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.24, while it was recorded at 16.15 for the last single week of trading, and 13.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CNH Industrial N.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.49 and a Gross Margin at +21.67. CNH Industrial N.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.15.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.49, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.51.

CNHI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNHI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNH Industrial N.V. go to 9.79%.

CNH Industrial N.V. [CNHI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,398 million, or 51.27% of CNHI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNHI stocks are: HARRIS ASSOCIATES L P with ownership of 97,856,145, which is approximately 1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 27.09% of the total institutional ownership; AMUNDI, holding 43,420,349 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $702.54 million in CNHI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $684.94 million in CNHI stock with ownership of nearly -1.471% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CNH Industrial N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 135 institutional holders increased their position in CNH Industrial N.V. [NYSE:CNHI] by around 41,830,215 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 33,314,978 shares, while 43 investors held positions by with 443,891,854 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 519,037,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNHI stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,209,319 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 9,594,347 shares during the same period.