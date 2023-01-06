Market Analysts see Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] falling to $55. Time to buy?

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ: CZR] price plunged by -6.43 percent to reach at -$2.92. The company report on January 2, 2023 that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. to Report 2022 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on February 21, 2023.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR) will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2022 after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. The company will also host a conference call on February 21, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time, to discuss its results and other matters related to the company.

Participants may register for the call here approximately 15 minutes before the call start time. Once registered, participants will receive an email with the dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the live event. The call will also be accessible via webcast on the Investor Relations section of Caesars Entertainment’s website or by accessing https://investor.caesars.com. A replay of the call will be available for 90 days.

A sum of 3247074 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.97M shares. Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares reached a high of $45.18 and dropped to a low of $42.45 until finishing in the latest session at $42.47.

The one-year CZR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.02. The average equity rating for CZR stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CZR shares is $67.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CZR stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Caesars Entertainment Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Susquehanna analysts kept a Neutral rating on CZR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caesars Entertainment Inc. is set at 2.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for CZR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.42.

CZR Stock Performance Analysis:

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.20. With this latest performance, CZR shares dropped by -14.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CZR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.34 for Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.76, while it was recorded at 42.63 for the last single week of trading, and 48.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Caesars Entertainment Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.83 and a Gross Margin at +39.68. Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.66.

Caesars Entertainment Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

CZR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CZR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caesars Entertainment Inc. go to 27.50%.

Caesars Entertainment Inc. [CZR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,597 million, or 96.50% of CZR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CZR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,308,591, which is approximately 1.015% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 20,897,417 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $887.51 million in CZR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $812.89 million in CZR stock with ownership of nearly -0.132% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Caesars Entertainment Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in Caesars Entertainment Inc. [NASDAQ:CZR] by around 21,584,842 shares. Additionally, 220 investors decreased positions by around 25,130,951 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 155,708,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 202,424,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CZR stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,431,860 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 4,352,668 shares during the same period.