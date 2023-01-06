Market Analysts see Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE: AMBP] traded at a high on 01/05/23, posting a 2.76 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $5.22. The company report on November 24, 2022 that Ardagh Metal Packaging to present at the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) will participate in the Credit Suisse Global Industrials Conference in Palm Beach, Florida on Thursday, December 1, 2022.

To listen to the presentation via live webcast (10.15 a.m. ET) please click this link.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3134890 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stands at 4.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.81%.

The market cap for AMBP stock reached $3.14 billion, with 599.80 million shares outstanding and 149.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, AMBP reached a trading volume of 3134890 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMBP shares is $5.87 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMBP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $9 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7 to $5, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Sector Perform rating on AMBP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMBP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.97.

How has AMBP stock performed recently?

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.78. With this latest performance, AMBP shares gained by 20.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.48 for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.53, while it was recorded at 4.98 for the last single week of trading, and 5.90 for the last 200 days.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.87 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.94, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.18.

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMBP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. go to 17.80%.

Insider trade positions for Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [AMBP]

There are presently around $603 million, or 19.30% of AMBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMBP stocks are: CANYON CAPITAL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 10,154,743, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 75.33% of the total institutional ownership; NEWTYN MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 6,318,468 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $32.98 million in AMBP stocks shares; and BRAHMAN CAPITAL CORP., currently with $31.11 million in AMBP stock with ownership of nearly -38.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. [NYSE:AMBP] by around 17,042,436 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 14,872,406 shares, while 20 investors held positions by with 83,695,112 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 115,609,954 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMBP stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,357,058 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 4,086,697 shares during the same period.