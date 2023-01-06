Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] loss -0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $70.66 price per share at the time. The company report on December 27, 2022 that CHEEZ-IT® SIGNS FOUR OF THE MOST ABSURDLY CHEEZY COLLEGE FOOTBALL ATHLETES TO WAKE UP “FEELIN’ THE CHEEZIEST” VIA THE BRAND’S FIRST-EVER NIL DEALS.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Cheez-It® offers the cheeziest NIL contract in history with accommodations in the exclusive Cheez-It “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” Hotel Rooms.

College football season just got a lot cheezier as Cheez-It® has officially inked its first-ever name, image and likeness (NIL) deals with college football athletes from four storied programs, giving them the opportunity to wake up “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” in the exclusive Cheez-It “Feelin’ the Cheeziest” Hotel Rooms.

Kellogg Company represents 341.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.19 billion with the latest information. K stock price has been found in the range of $69.90 to $71.12.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, K reached a trading volume of 3246517 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Kellogg Company [K]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $73.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 05, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $81 to $74, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on K stock. On May 03, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for K shares from 66 to 62.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 54.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for K stock

Kellogg Company [K] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.48. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -3.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.30, while it was recorded at 71.07 for the last single week of trading, and 71.22 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.85 and a Gross Margin at +31.68. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Kellogg Company [K]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 1.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $20,038 million, or 85.60% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 56,531,838, which is approximately -1.369% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 30,276,057 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.14 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.92 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly -1.275% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 412 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 13,923,288 shares. Additionally, 354 investors decreased positions by around 16,711,227 shares, while 181 investors held positions by with 252,953,214 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 283,587,729 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,914,141 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 1,172,076 shares during the same period.