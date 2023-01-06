Jefferies lifts Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE: LW] gained 9.77% on the last trading session, reaching $96.03 price per share at the time. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Lamb Weston Reports Fiscal Second Quarter 2023 Results; Updates Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook.

Second Quarter Fiscal 2023 Highlights.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. represents 144.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $13.75 billion with the latest information. LW stock price has been found in the range of $93.52 to $96.87.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.64M shares, LW reached a trading volume of 5674575 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LW shares is $94.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LW stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel raised their target price from $80 to $89. The new note on the price target was released on May 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $84 to $81, while Goldman kept a Neutral rating on LW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. is set at 2.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for LW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.39. Price to Free Cash Flow for LW in the course of the last twelve months was 39.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for LW stock

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.98. With this latest performance, LW shares gained by 9.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.52 for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.21, while it was recorded at 89.81 for the last single week of trading, and 75.96 for the last 200 days.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.92 and a Gross Margin at +20.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.81.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. go to 33.90%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [LW]

There are presently around $12,467 million, or 91.50% of LW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,395,925, which is approximately 0.902% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 9,060,932 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $870.12 million in LW stocks shares; and APG ASSET MANAGEMENT N.V., currently with $733.23 million in LW stock with ownership of nearly -19.798% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. [NYSE:LW] by around 18,457,692 shares. Additionally, 239 investors decreased positions by around 17,919,675 shares, while 127 investors held positions by with 93,443,775 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,821,142 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LW stock had 95 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,164,962 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 1,622,671 shares during the same period.