Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] is 18.70% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: HUDI] jumped around 1.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $6.03 at the close of the session, up 23.57%. The company report on December 13, 2022 that Huadi International Group Co., Ltd. Has Been Named as Chief Executive Entity of Wenzhou the Belt and Road Enterprise Development Association.

The Association, which is in compliance with the relevant laws, regulations and provisions as a not-for-profit organization, was voluntarily formed by Wenzhou-based overseas Chinese, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan compatriots, foreign-invested enterprises, overseas Chinese investment enterprises, import and export traders, and other investment vehicles or enterprises owned by individuals and companies of international origins. The Association aims to help local enterprises to grasp the opportunities arise from the national “Belt and Road” initiative and effectively promote them toto connect with the “Belt and Road” scheme for future cooperations. The Association will provide policy consultation support, consulting services, information services, investment and financing services, as well as members training, cooperation promotion, international communication and other services for its members.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. stock is now 18.70% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HUDI Stock saw the intraday high of $7.46 and lowest of $5.25 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 192.88, which means current price is +29.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.04M shares, HUDI reached a trading volume of 5657197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for HUDI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23.

How has HUDI stock performed recently?

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.22. With this latest performance, HUDI shares dropped by -9.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HUDI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.21 for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.04, while it was recorded at 5.13 for the last single week of trading, and 21.48 for the last 200 days.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.67 and a Gross Margin at +16.11. Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.99.

Huadi International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Insider trade positions for Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [HUDI]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of HUDI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HUDI stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 18,371, which is approximately -2.711% of the company’s market cap and around 70.24% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 13,027 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $79000.0 in HUDI stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $6000.0 in HUDI stock with ownership of nearly 780.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

1 institutional holders increased their position in Huadi International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:HUDI] by around 937 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 3,696 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 28,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HUDI stock had 0 new institutional investments in for a total of 0 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 1,662 shares during the same period.