Honeywell International Inc. [HON] Is Currently -2.65 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ: HON] closed the trading session at $204.47 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $204.06, while the highest price level was $208.81. The company report on January 5, 2023 that HONEYWELL TO RELEASE FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS AND ANNOUNCE 2023 OUTLOOK DURING ITS INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL ON THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 2.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) will issue its fourth quarter financial results and 2023 outlook before the opening of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Thursday, February 2. The company will also hold a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.59 percent and weekly performance of -3.64 percent. The stock has been moved at 17.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.16 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.99M shares, HON reached to a volume of 4045398 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Honeywell International Inc. [HON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HON shares is $216.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HON stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Honeywell International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $206 to $194. The new note on the price target was released on October 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Honeywell International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $210, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on HON stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Honeywell International Inc. is set at 4.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for HON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for HON in the course of the last twelve months was 66.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

HON stock trade performance evaluation

Honeywell International Inc. [HON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.64. With this latest performance, HON shares dropped by -5.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Honeywell International Inc. [HON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 211.40, while it was recorded at 211.57 for the last single week of trading, and 193.02 for the last 200 days.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Honeywell International Inc. [HON] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.61 and a Gross Margin at +37.14. Honeywell International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.12.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 30.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.59.

Honeywell International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Honeywell International Inc. [HON] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Honeywell International Inc. go to 7.25%.

Honeywell International Inc. [HON]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $102,910 million, or 75.90% of HON stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 60,387,360, which is approximately 0.26% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,456,677 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.27 billion in HON stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.61 billion in HON stock with ownership of nearly -1.041% of the company’s market capitalization.

984 institutional holders increased their position in Honeywell International Inc. [NASDAQ:HON] by around 14,182,422 shares. Additionally, 941 investors decreased positions by around 15,400,670 shares, while 357 investors held positions by with 473,716,284 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 503,299,376 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HON stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,014,624 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 1,334,356 shares during the same period.