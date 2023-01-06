Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] Is Currently 0.00 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: GOSS] traded at a low on 01/05/23, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.15. The company report on December 6, 2022 that Gossamer Bio Announces Seralutinib Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 2 TORREY Study in PAH.

– Primary Endpoint, Change in PVR at Week 24, Met with P-Value of 0.0310 -.

– Secondary Endpoint, Change in 6MWD, Numerically Favored Seralutinib -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4146841 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Gossamer Bio Inc. stands at 13.24% while the volatility over the past one month is 18.25%.

The market cap for GOSS stock reached $208.77 million, with 91.18 million shares outstanding and 89.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.87M shares, GOSS reached a trading volume of 4146841 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOSS shares is $7.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOSS stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Gossamer Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2022, representing the official price target for Gossamer Bio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $18 to $2, while Barclays kept a Equal Weight rating on GOSS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gossamer Bio Inc. is set at 0.54 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.13.

How has GOSS stock performed recently?

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.44. With this latest performance, GOSS shares dropped by -76.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.78 for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.60, while it was recorded at 2.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.35 for the last 200 days.

Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -105.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.00.

Gossamer Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Earnings analysis for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOSS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gossamer Bio Inc. go to 5.20%.

Insider trade positions for Gossamer Bio Inc. [GOSS]

There are presently around $183 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOSS stocks are: HHLR ADVISORS, LTD. with ownership of 7,420,974, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,346,163 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.79 million in GOSS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $11.84 million in GOSS stock with ownership of nearly 6.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Gossamer Bio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Gossamer Bio Inc. [NASDAQ:GOSS] by around 34,083,637 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 12,274,087 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 38,918,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,276,634 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOSS stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,413,977 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 1,850,076 shares during the same period.