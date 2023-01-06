Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] Stock trading around $9.14 per share: What’s Next?

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: FULC] gained 10.39% on the last trading session, reaching $9.14 price per share at the time. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Fulcrum Therapeutics Provides Business Update and 2023 Outlook.

― FTX-6058 granted Fast Track Designation for sickle cell disease (SCD) from FDA in December 2022 ―― Completed enrollment in 6 mg and 2 mg dose cohorts of the Phase 1b trial of FTX-6058 in SCD; enrollment ongoing in 12 mg dose cohort ―― Additional FTX-6058 data from 6 mg cohort of ongoing Phase 1b trial show clinically relevant HbF increases of up to 9.5% ―― Plan to complete enrollment in Phase 3 REACH trial of losmapimod in FSHD during 2H’23― Fulcrum announces CEO transition; Robert J. Gould, Ph.D., former president and founding chief executive officer of Fulcrum has been appointed as interim CEO as Bryan Stuart departs to pursue other opportunities ―― Presentation at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. PST/7:30 p.m. EST ―.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. represents 52.05 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $473.18 million with the latest information. FULC stock price has been found in the range of $7.82 to $9.37.

If compared to the average trading volume of 530.45K shares, FULC reached a trading volume of 3418289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FULC shares is $21.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FULC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stock. On August 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for FULC shares from 12 to 34.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for FULC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 44.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.91, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.28.

Trading performance analysis for FULC stock

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.28. With this latest performance, FULC shares gained by 39.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FULC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.24 for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.42, while it was recorded at 7.97 for the last single week of trading, and 8.33 for the last 200 days.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC] shares currently have an operating margin of -422.97 and a Gross Margin at +86.88. Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -421.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -52.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.35.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.50 and a Current Ratio set at 15.50.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FULC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. go to 6.40%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [FULC]

There are presently around $477 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FULC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 7,805,642, which is approximately 27.393% of the company’s market cap and around 5.56% of the total institutional ownership; RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 7,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $63.98 million in FULC stocks shares; and RTW INVESTMENTS, LP, currently with $36.43 million in FULC stock with ownership of nearly 0.624% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Fulcrum Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:FULC] by around 14,391,129 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 2,238,855 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 35,556,316 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,186,300 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FULC stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,706,464 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 767,769 shares during the same period.