Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. [FCAX] Is Currently 0.15 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. [NYSE: FCAX] closed the trading session at $10.12 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.12, while the highest price level was $10.14. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. Announces Redemption of Class A Ordinary Shares.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FCAX) today announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has determined to redeem all of its outstanding Class A ordinary shares (the “Class A Shares”), effective as of January 18, 2023, because the Company will not be able to consummate an initial business combination within the time period required by its Amended and Restated Memorandum and Articles of Association (the “Articles”).

Pursuant to the Articles, if the Company does not consummate an initial business combination by January 15, 2023, the Company will: (i) cease all operations except for the purpose of winding up, (ii) as promptly as reasonably possible but not more than ten business days thereafter, redeem 100% of the Class A Shares in consideration of a per-share price, payable in cash, equal to the aggregate amount then on deposit in the trust account, including interest earned on the funds held in the trust account and not previously released to the Company (less taxes payable and up to US$100,000 of interest to pay dissolution expenses), divided by the number of then Class A Shares in issue, which redemption will completely extinguish public shareholders’ rights as shareholders (including the right to receive further liquidation distributions, if any), and (iii) as promptly as reasonably possible following such redemption, subject to the approval of the Company’s remaining shareholders and the Board liquidate and dissolve, subject in each case to the Company’s obligations under Cayman Islands law to provide for claims of creditors and other requirements of applicable law.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.25 percent and weekly performance of 0.15 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.66 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 107.74K shares, FCAX reached to a volume of 12561240 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.03 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

FCAX stock trade performance evaluation

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. [FCAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.15. With this latest performance, FCAX shares gained by 0.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FCAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.41 for Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. [FCAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.06, while it was recorded at 10.11 for the last single week of trading, and 9.92 for the last 200 days.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. [FCAX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. [FCAX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $392 million, or 96.10% of FCAX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FCAX stocks are: EMPYREAN CAPITAL PARTNERS, LP with ownership of 3,110,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; SABA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 2,398,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.29 million in FCAX stocks shares; and SCULPTOR CAPITAL LP, currently with $21.03 million in FCAX stock with ownership of nearly 16.854% of the company’s market capitalization.

21 institutional holders increased their position in Fortress Capital Acquisition Corp. [NYSE:FCAX] by around 6,569,895 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 4,004,686 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 28,108,296 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,682,877 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FCAX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,685,872 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 1,753,653 shares during the same period.