For Weyerhaeuser Company [WY], Analyst sees a drop to $34. What next?

Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE: WY] slipped around -0.93 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.30 at the close of the session, down -2.98%. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Weyerhaeuser to Release Fourth Quarter Results on January 26.

Webcast and conference call on January 27, at 7 a.m. PT (10 a.m. ET).

Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE: WY) will release fourth quarter 2022 results on Thursday, January 26, after the market closes. The company will then hold a live webcast and conference call the following day, on Friday, January 27, at 7 a.m. Pacific (10 a.m. Eastern), to discuss the results.

Weyerhaeuser Company stock is now -2.26% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WY Stock saw the intraday high of $30.85 and lowest of $30.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.86, which means current price is +0.33% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, WY reached a trading volume of 2976235 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WY shares is $37.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WY stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Weyerhaeuser Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Weyerhaeuser Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Truist analysts kept a Hold rating on WY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weyerhaeuser Company is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for WY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for WY in the course of the last twelve months was 20.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

How has WY stock performed recently?

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.08. With this latest performance, WY shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.48, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.48, while it was recorded at 30.94 for the last single week of trading, and 34.47 for the last 200 days.

Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Weyerhaeuser Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

Earnings analysis for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weyerhaeuser Company go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Weyerhaeuser Company [WY]

There are presently around $18,237 million, or 85.20% of WY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 120,057,029, which is approximately -0.522% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 56,957,980 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.73 billion in WY stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.21 billion in WY stock with ownership of nearly 10.861% of the company’s market capitalization.

392 institutional holders increased their position in Weyerhaeuser Company [NYSE:WY] by around 36,168,984 shares. Additionally, 489 investors decreased positions by around 31,587,775 shares, while 186 investors held positions by with 534,128,772 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 601,885,531 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WY stock had 60 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,121,436 shares, while 114 institutional investors sold positions of 4,037,579 shares during the same period.