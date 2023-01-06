Fluor Corporation [FLR] moved down -3.85: Why It’s Important

Fluor Corporation [NYSE: FLR] plunged by -$1.27 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $33.26 during the day while it closed the day at $31.75. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Fluor Selected for Skouries Project in Greece.

Fluor to provide engineering, procurement and construction management services.

Fluor Corporation (NYSE: FLR) announced today that it was selected by Hellas Gold Single Member S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Eldorado Gold Corp., to provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for its Skouries gold-copper mining project located within the Halkidiki Peninsula of Greece. Fluor booked its share of the $845 million project investment value in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Fluor Corporation stock has also loss -8.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FLR stock has inclined by 11.48% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 33.74% and lost -8.40% year-on date.

The market cap for FLR stock reached $4.55 billion, with 142.00 million shares outstanding and 140.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.49M shares, FLR reached a trading volume of 3476620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fluor Corporation [FLR]:

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Fluor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $30 to $29. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Fluor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $24, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on FLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fluor Corporation is set at 1.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLR in the course of the last twelve months was 28.15 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

FLR stock trade performance evaluation

Fluor Corporation [FLR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.40. With this latest performance, FLR shares dropped by -8.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 33.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.73 for Fluor Corporation [FLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.28, while it was recorded at 33.55 for the last single week of trading, and 28.22 for the last 200 days.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fluor Corporation [FLR] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.52 and a Gross Margin at +3.15. Fluor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.49.

Fluor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Fluor Corporation [FLR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fluor Corporation go to 22.12%.

Fluor Corporation [FLR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,283 million, or 99.20% of FLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FLR stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 16,252,724, which is approximately -3.903% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 14,104,877 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $447.83 million in FLR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $436.9 million in FLR stock with ownership of nearly 1.554% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fluor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 137 institutional holders increased their position in Fluor Corporation [NYSE:FLR] by around 12,358,209 shares. Additionally, 171 investors decreased positions by around 9,765,441 shares, while 69 investors held positions by with 112,786,719 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,910,369 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FLR stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,316,600 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 2,523,616 shares during the same period.