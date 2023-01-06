EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Revenue clocked in at $34.40 million, down -15.21% YTD: What’s Next?

EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ: EVGO] price plunged by -4.77 percent to reach at -$0.19. The company report on January 5, 2023 that EVgo and Amazon Partner to Enable EV Drivers to Locate and Pay for Charging with Alexa.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

EVgo is Amazon’s first charging network partner for its voice-initiated charging and payment experience.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced a partnership with Amazon to support an Alexa-enabled EV charging experience. This collaboration will allow drivers to ask Alexa to help them find and navigate to nearby EV charging stations, as well as initiate and pay for charging sessions at EVgo stations seamlessly. The companies plan to roll out the in-vehicle functionality to Alexa-enabled vehicles as well as automotive accessories like Echo Auto later this year.

A sum of 4348344 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.96M shares. EVgo Inc. shares reached a high of $4.06 and dropped to a low of $3.76 until finishing in the latest session at $3.79.

The one-year EVGO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 63.97. The average equity rating for EVGO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on EVgo Inc. [EVGO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVGO shares is $10.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for EVgo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 08, 2022, representing the official price target for EVgo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on EVGO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EVgo Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for EVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.21.

EVGO Stock Performance Analysis:

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.27. With this latest performance, EVGO shares dropped by -36.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.69 for EVgo Inc. [EVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.94, while it was recorded at 4.07 for the last single week of trading, and 8.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into EVgo Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EVgo Inc. [EVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of -404.39 and a Gross Margin at -84.38. EVgo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.87.

EVgo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 4.30.

EVgo Inc. [EVGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $130 million, or 52.10% of EVGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EVGO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,389,649, which is approximately 2.277% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,555,592 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.27 million in EVGO stocks shares; and PICTET ASSET MANAGEMENT SA, currently with $7.58 million in EVGO stock with ownership of nearly -34.634% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EVgo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 97 institutional holders increased their position in EVgo Inc. [NASDAQ:EVGO] by around 4,269,595 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 6,235,725 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 23,824,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,329,966 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EVGO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,157,783 shares, while 28 institutional investors sold positions of 1,860,504 shares during the same period.