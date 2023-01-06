Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] moved up 39.96: Why It’s Important

Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: ELYS] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $0.446 during the day while it closed the day at $0.36. The company report on December 29, 2022 that Elys Game Technology Provides Call Coordinates for 2022 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (“Elys” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ELYS)(BER:3UW), a global interactive gaming and sports betting technology company, provides an update for its annual meeting of shareholders to be held at the Company’s Rome administration offices at Villa Cavalletti, Via 24 Maggio, 73, 00046 Grottaferrata (Rome) on Friday, December 30, 2022 at 8 a.m. (Eastern Standard Time) (the “Meeting”). The recent increase in COVID-19 transmission continues to evolve daily and we intend to take precautions for social distancing for those that attend the Meeting in person. The Company urges all Shareholders to vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting at www.proxyvote.com by entering the code provided with the proxy materials and for those who cannot attend the Meeting they can listen to the Meeting through the live conference call coordinates as follows:.

Conference Call Dial-In Information is as Follows:Canada and US: 1-833-353-8610Italy, Austria, U.K. and Switzerland: 00 800 0066 8888 (Includes San Marino & Vatican City).

Elys Game Technology Corp. stock has also loss -2.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ELYS stock has declined by -24.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -47.84% and gained 28.71% year-on date.

The market cap for ELYS stock reached $10.94 million, with 26.94 million shares outstanding and 19.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.62M shares, ELYS reached a trading volume of 8742506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ELYS shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ELYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Elys Game Technology Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elys Game Technology Corp. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ELYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15.

ELYS stock trade performance evaluation

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.59. With this latest performance, ELYS shares gained by 123.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ELYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.11 for Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2345, while it was recorded at 0.2873 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8175 for the last 200 days.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.96 and a Gross Margin at +97.03. Elys Game Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.07.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -79.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.46.

Elys Game Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Elys Game Technology Corp. [ELYS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.40% of ELYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ELYS stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 1,986,000, which is approximately -12.065% of the company’s market cap and around 4.50% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 113,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $41000.0 in ELYS stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $23000.0 in ELYS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Elys Game Technology Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Elys Game Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:ELYS] by around 114,276 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 530,915 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 1,895,715 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,540,906 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ELYS stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 86,926 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 27,094 shares during the same period.