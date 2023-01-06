DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] is 3.93% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] slipped around -0.69 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.09 at the close of the session, down -2.04%. The company report on December 20, 2022 that Dentsply Sirona to Present at the 41st Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Investors and other interested parties will be able to access a live audio webcast of the presentation and audio webcast replay by visiting the Investors section of the Dentsply Sirona website at https://investor.dentsplysirona.com.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock is now 3.93% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XRAY Stock saw the intraday high of $33.54 and lowest of $32.60 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.70, which means current price is +4.78% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.22M shares, XRAY reached a trading volume of 4455687 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $34.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $58 to $47. The new note on the price target was released on June 02, 2022, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 15.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has XRAY stock performed recently?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.81. With this latest performance, XRAY shares gained by 8.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.77 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.70, while it was recorded at 32.74 for the last single week of trading, and 35.45 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.91 and a Gross Margin at +55.28. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.71.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.42.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 3.90%.

Insider trade positions for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

There are presently around $7,052 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,732,513, which is approximately 1.217% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,937,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $593.55 million in XRAY stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $437.78 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 3.693% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 229 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 27,918,795 shares. Additionally, 218 investors decreased positions by around 21,348,131 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 163,855,782 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 213,122,708 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 58 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,120,648 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 2,494,803 shares during the same period.