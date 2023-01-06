Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Stock trading around $68.96 per share: What’s Next?

Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ: DDOG] price plunged by -4.34 percent to reach at -$3.13. The company report on December 15, 2022 that Datadog Named a Leader in AIOps by Independent Research Firm.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Analyst report evaluated Datadog as a leader based on the strength of its current offering and its strategy.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it has been named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Artificial Intelligence For IT Operations, Q4 2022. The research identifies, evaluates and scores the 11 top vendors offering products with AIOps capabilities. The Forrester report stated that Datadog leads the pack in data insights and visualizations.

A sum of 5171753 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.50M shares. Datadog Inc. shares reached a high of $72.60 and dropped to a low of $67.82 until finishing in the latest session at $68.96.

The one-year DDOG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.29. The average equity rating for DDOG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Datadog Inc. [DDOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDOG shares is $109.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Datadog Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 15, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Datadog Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Datadog Inc. is set at 3.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.53. Price to Free Cash Flow for DDOG in the course of the last twelve months was 56.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

DDOG Stock Performance Analysis:

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.28. With this latest performance, DDOG shares dropped by -7.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.13 for Datadog Inc. [DDOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.75, while it was recorded at 71.67 for the last single week of trading, and 98.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Datadog Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Datadog Inc. [DDOG] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.86 and a Gross Margin at +77.17. Datadog Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.97.

Datadog Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

DDOG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DDOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Datadog Inc. go to 46.93%.

Datadog Inc. [DDOG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,762 million, or 80.70% of DDOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DDOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,146,835, which is approximately 2.786% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 17,408,725 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in DDOG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.02 billion in DDOG stock with ownership of nearly 2.568% of the company’s market capitalization.

369 institutional holders increased their position in Datadog Inc. [NASDAQ:DDOG] by around 29,228,714 shares. Additionally, 293 investors decreased positions by around 31,685,006 shares, while 88 investors held positions by with 167,655,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 228,569,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DDOG stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,021,892 shares, while 90 institutional investors sold positions of 5,465,548 shares during the same period.