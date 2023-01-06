Danaher Corporation [DHR] stock Downgrade by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $300

Danaher Corporation [NYSE: DHR] plunged by -$11.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $261.94 during the day while it closed the day at $255.23. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Danaher to Present at J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference.

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rainer M. Blair, will be presenting at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET. The audio will be simultaneously webcast and the presentation will be archived on www.danaher.com.

ABOUT DANAHERDanaher is a global science and technology innovator committed to helping its customers solve complex challenges and improving quality of life around the world. Its family of world class brands has leadership positions in the demanding and attractive health care, environmental and applied end-markets. With more than 20 operating companies, Danaher’s globally diverse team of approximately 80,000 associates is united by a common culture and operating system, the Danaher Business System, and its Shared Purpose, Helping Realize Life’s Potential. For more information, please visit www.danaher.com.

Danaher Corporation stock has also loss -1.58% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DHR stock has declined by -9.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -3.12% and lost -3.84% year-on date.

The market cap for DHR stock reached $186.80 billion, with 728.50 million shares outstanding and 648.17 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.66M shares, DHR reached a trading volume of 3665626 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Danaher Corporation [DHR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DHR shares is $305.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DHR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Danaher Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Danaher Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Hold rating on DHR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Danaher Corporation is set at 7.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for DHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for DHR in the course of the last twelve months was 29.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

DHR stock trade performance evaluation

Danaher Corporation [DHR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.58. With this latest performance, DHR shares dropped by -4.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.78 for Danaher Corporation [DHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 261.59, while it was recorded at 263.23 for the last single week of trading, and 266.85 for the last 200 days.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Danaher Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Danaher Corporation [DHR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Danaher Corporation go to 5.90%.

Danaher Corporation [DHR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $144,542 million, or 81.00% of DHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DHR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 53,690,131, which is approximately 1.889% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 48,288,359 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.32 billion in DHR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.94 billion in DHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.806% of the company’s market capitalization.

931 institutional holders increased their position in Danaher Corporation [NYSE:DHR] by around 26,635,411 shares. Additionally, 869 investors decreased positions by around 22,021,753 shares, while 300 investors held positions by with 517,662,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,319,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DHR stock had 119 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,959,498 shares, while 83 institutional investors sold positions of 1,164,327 shares during the same period.