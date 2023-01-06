Credit Suisse lifts The Home Depot Inc. [HD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE: HD] loss -1.33% or -4.26 points to close at $315.47 with a heavy trading volume of 2933576 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 that The Home Depot Adds New Enhancements to Pro Xtra Loyalty Program.

Expanded Tiered Program Offers Benefits That Keep Building for Pros.

Beginning today, The Home Depot has expanded its Pro Xtra loyalty program, unveiling new membership tiers and new benefits for professional contractors and builders. With three new tiers, Member, Elite, and VIP, Pros will enjoy more benefits than ever that keep building as they spend.

It opened the trading session at $317.83, the shares rose to $318.075 and dropped to $313.23, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HD points out that the company has recorded 10.04% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.27% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.99M shares, HD reached to a volume of 2933576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Home Depot Inc. [HD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HD shares is $341.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for The Home Depot Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 06, 2022, representing the official price target for The Home Depot Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Home Depot Inc. is set at 7.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for HD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 248.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for HD in the course of the last twelve months was 126.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for HD stock

The Home Depot Inc. [HD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, HD shares dropped by -1.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.26 for The Home Depot Inc. [HD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 312.60, while it was recorded at 317.48 for the last single week of trading, and 299.26 for the last 200 days.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Home Depot Inc. [HD] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.24 and a Gross Margin at +32.05. The Home Depot Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.87.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,050.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 23.07.

The Home Depot Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The Home Depot Inc. [HD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Home Depot Inc. go to 4.95%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Home Depot Inc. [HD]

There are presently around $223,015 million, or 71.70% of HD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 94,440,614, which is approximately 1.083% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 71,476,400 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $22.55 billion in HD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $13.78 billion in HD stock with ownership of nearly -4.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Home Depot Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 1,516 institutional holders increased their position in The Home Depot Inc. [NYSE:HD] by around 23,293,065 shares. Additionally, 1,403 investors decreased positions by around 22,029,364 shares, while 364 investors held positions by with 661,607,585 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 706,930,014 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HD stock had 141 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,014,157 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 1,684,118 shares during the same period.