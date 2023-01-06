Credit Suisse lifts Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE: HPP] loss -5.36% on the last trading session, reaching $9.18 price per share at the time. The company report on December 9, 2022 that Hudson Pacific Properties Declares Fourth Quarter 2022 Dividends.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE: HPP), a unique provider of end-to-end real estate solutions for dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries, today announced its Board of Directors has declared dividends for the fourth quarter of 2022 on its common stock of $0.25 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.00 per share, and on its 4.750% Series C cumulative preferred stock of $0.296875 per share, equivalent to an annual rate of $1.18750 per share. Both dividends will be paid on December 29, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 19, 2022.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. represents 141.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.29 billion with the latest information. HPP stock price has been found in the range of $9.16 to $9.55.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, HPP reached a trading volume of 4169780 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HPP shares is $11.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HPP stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 20, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Neutral rating on HPP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. is set at 0.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for HPP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for HPP in the course of the last twelve months was 6.71.

Trading performance analysis for HPP stock

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.65. With this latest performance, HPP shares dropped by -14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -65.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HPP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.95 for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.56, while it was recorded at 9.56 for the last single week of trading, and 15.58 for the last 200 days.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.18 and a Gross Margin at +24.30. Hudson Pacific Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10.

Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HPP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. go to 36.48%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [HPP]

There are presently around $1,236 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HPP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 22,812,665, which is approximately 31.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 21,598,112 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.27 million in HPP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $73.61 million in HPP stock with ownership of nearly 2.248% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 127 institutional holders increased their position in Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. [NYSE:HPP] by around 17,374,583 shares. Additionally, 168 investors decreased positions by around 22,874,087 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 94,345,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 134,593,923 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HPP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,394,075 shares, while 64 institutional investors sold positions of 5,981,553 shares during the same period.