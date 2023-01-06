Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] is -9.95% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE: STZ] plunged by -$22.48 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $224.90 during the day while it closed the day at $208.68. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Constellation Brands Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results.

Constellation Brands Inc. stock has also loss -10.01% of its value over the past 7 days. However, STZ stock has declined by -11.56% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.63% and lost -9.95% year-on date.

The market cap for STZ stock reached $39.00 billion, with 184.94 million shares outstanding and 149.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, STZ reached a trading volume of 4675708 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STZ shares is $275.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Constellation Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Constellation Brands Inc. stock. On December 31, 2021, analysts increased their price target for STZ shares from 268 to 271.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Brands Inc. is set at 6.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for STZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for STZ in the course of the last twelve months was 34.02 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

STZ stock trade performance evaluation

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.01. With this latest performance, STZ shares dropped by -18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.21 for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 242.36, while it was recorded at 226.80 for the last single week of trading, and 241.33 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.92 and a Gross Margin at +52.14. Constellation Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.15.

Constellation Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Brands Inc. go to 10.79%.

Constellation Brands Inc. [STZ]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $27,513 million, or 73.70% of STZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of STZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 12,247,458, which is approximately -0.732% of the company’s market cap and around 7.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,058,098 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.31 billion in STZ stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.43 billion in STZ stock with ownership of nearly -3.196% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Constellation Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 542 institutional holders increased their position in Constellation Brands Inc. [NYSE:STZ] by around 9,175,110 shares. Additionally, 526 investors decreased positions by around 6,534,690 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 116,134,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,843,846 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. STZ stock had 90 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,294,670 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 797,833 shares during the same period.