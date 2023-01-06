CarMax Inc. [KMX] gain 4.02% so far this year. What now?

CarMax Inc. [NYSE: KMX] plunged by -$1.78 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $64.10 during the day while it closed the day at $63.34. The company report on December 22, 2022 that Carmax Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) today reported results for the third quarter ended November 30, 2022.

CarMax Inc. stock has also gained 6.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KMX stock has declined by -5.05% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -33.23% and gained 4.02% year-on date.

The market cap for KMX stock reached $10.07 billion, with 158.80 million shares outstanding and 157.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.76M shares, KMX reached a trading volume of 2967273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarMax Inc. [KMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KMX shares is $61.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for CarMax Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price from $100 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on December 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CarMax Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $105 to $64, while Stephens kept a Equal-Weight rating on KMX stock. On September 09, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for KMX shares from 146 to 100.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarMax Inc. is set at 3.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for KMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36.

KMX stock trade performance evaluation

CarMax Inc. [KMX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.92. With this latest performance, KMX shares dropped by -6.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.56 for CarMax Inc. [KMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.82, while it was recorded at 62.25 for the last single week of trading, and 83.56 for the last 200 days.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

CarMax Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CarMax Inc. [KMX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarMax Inc. go to 16.50%.

CarMax Inc. [KMX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $10,350 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KMX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,838,785, which is approximately -0.062% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC, holding 10,555,224 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $668.57 million in KMX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $641.23 million in KMX stock with ownership of nearly -1.031% of the company’s market capitalization.

278 institutional holders increased their position in CarMax Inc. [NYSE:KMX] by around 8,098,389 shares. Additionally, 332 investors decreased positions by around 6,329,903 shares, while 121 investors held positions by with 148,981,582 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 163,409,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KMX stock had 48 new institutional investments in for a total of 983,281 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 2,313,195 shares during the same period.