Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] moved up 2.21: Why It’s Important

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE: GOOS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.21% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.80%. The company report on November 18, 2022 that Canada Goose Launches Share Repurchase Program.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (the “Company” or “Canada Goose”) (NYSE:GOOS, TSX:GOOS) today announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has approved a normal course issuer bid (the “NCIB”) providing for the purchase for cancellation of up to 5,421,685 subordinate voting shares of Canada Goose over the twelve-month period commencing on November 22, 2022 and ending no later than November 21, 2023. This represents approximately 10% of the 54,216,852 subordinate voting shares comprising the public float (the “Public Float”) determined in accordance with TSX requirements as at November 10, 2022. As at November 10, 2022, there were 54,331,546 subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding.

Canada Goose currently believes that the purchase of the Company’s subordinate voting shares under the NCIB is an appropriate and desirable use of available excess cash on hand, as part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Over the last 12 months, GOOS stock dropped by -48.94%. The one-year Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 2.47. The average equity rating for GOOS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.67 billion, with 105.33 million shares outstanding and 54.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.51M shares, GOOS stock reached a trading volume of 2530697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOS shares is $19.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 06, 2022, representing the official price target for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOS in the course of the last twelve months was 39.77 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

GOOS Stock Performance Analysis:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.80. With this latest performance, GOOS shares gained by 4.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.68 for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.76, while it was recorded at 18.11 for the last single week of trading, and 19.41 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Canada Goose Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Canada Goose Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

GOOS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Canada Goose Holdings Inc. go to 28.20%.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [GOOS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $855 million, or 89.85% of GOOS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOS stocks are: MORGAN STANLEY with ownership of 8,605,295, which is approximately -7.971% of the company’s market cap and around 0.55% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 4,074,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $77.22 million in GOOS stocks shares; and MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, currently with $72.89 million in GOOS stock with ownership of nearly -2.729% of the company’s market capitalization.

68 institutional holders increased their position in Canada Goose Holdings Inc. [NYSE:GOOS] by around 5,270,879 shares. Additionally, 74 investors decreased positions by around 6,636,116 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 33,196,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,103,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOOS stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,793,804 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,235,685 shares during the same period.