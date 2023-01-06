Boxed Inc. [BOXD] stock Downgrade by Citigroup analyst, price target now $2

Boxed Inc. [NYSE: BOXD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 30.01% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 76.29%. The company report on January 5, 2023 that Boxed, Inc. Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives.

The Board has retained Cowen and Solomon Partners Securities, LLC as its financial advisors and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer (US) LLP as its legal advisor to assist with the strategic alternatives process.

Over the last 12 months, BOXD stock dropped by -97.49%. The one-year Boxed Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 84.75. The average equity rating for BOXD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $24.59 million, with 70.56 million shares outstanding and 60.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 889.39K shares, BOXD stock reached a trading volume of 13400996 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boxed Inc. [BOXD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOXD shares is $2.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOXD stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Boxed Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on July 13, 2022, representing the official price target for Boxed Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxed Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.14.

BOXD Stock Performance Analysis:

Boxed Inc. [BOXD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 76.29. With this latest performance, BOXD shares dropped by -14.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.28 for Boxed Inc. [BOXD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4129, while it was recorded at 0.2520 for the last single week of trading, and 3.4044 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boxed Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxed Inc. [BOXD] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.89 and a Gross Margin at +15.45. Boxed Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -37.90.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -56.68, with Return on Assets sitting at -27.26.

Boxed Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Boxed Inc. [BOXD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8 million, or 32.70% of BOXD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXD stocks are: HAMILTON LANE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 4,004,614, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,825,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.28 million in BOXD stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.96 million in BOXD stock with ownership of nearly 168.939% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxed Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 32 institutional holders increased their position in Boxed Inc. [NYSE:BOXD] by around 6,863,813 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 6,226,109 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 9,500,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,590,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 564,351 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,240,813 shares during the same period.