Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] is 25.85% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: BRQS] closed the trading session at $0.26 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2213, while the highest price level was $0.2787. The company report on December 19, 2022 that Borqs to Establish with the U.S. Government a Plan to Divest its Ownership of Holu Hou Energy Due to Deemed Critical Technology.

As stated in the Letter, HHE is considered a top ten solar energy storage supplier in Hawaii, has only been increasing its dominant market share, expects to grow at an exponential rate, and focuses on multi-family dwelling units which are common in military housing. Due to Borqs’ IoT software development and hardware sourcing capabilities in China, CFIUS is concerned that through Borqs, the PRC could gain significant visibility and exert influence over HHE’s business operations and get access to HHE critical technology. CFIUS is requiring the Company to design a plan to mitigate all identified national security risks to the satisfaction of CFIUS.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 25.85 percent and weekly performance of 24.65 percent. The stock has been moved at -83.21 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -37.64 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -65.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.43M shares, BRQS reached to a volume of 3553092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Borqs Technologies Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BRQS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.20.

BRQS stock trade performance evaluation

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.65. With this latest performance, BRQS shares dropped by -37.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BRQS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.42 for Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4430, while it was recorded at 0.2227 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7169 for the last 200 days.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS] shares currently have an operating margin of -93.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.40. Borqs Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -188.98.

Borqs Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Borqs Technologies Inc. [BRQS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of BRQS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BRQS stocks are: PATHSTONE FAMILY OFFICE, LLC with ownership of 54,275, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 15.90% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 33,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9000.0 in BRQS stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $8000.0 in BRQS stock with ownership of nearly 170.505% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Borqs Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Borqs Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:BRQS] by around 93,254 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 161,953 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 45,681 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BRQS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,025 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 78,758 shares during the same period.