Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] stock Downgrade by Keefe Bruyette analyst, price target now $13

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.67% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.98%. The company report on November 23, 2022 that Blue Owl Capital Inc. to Present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE: OWL) (“Blue Owl”) today announced that Doug Ostrover, CEO, will present at the Goldman Sachs 2022 US Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at 3:00 pm ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be broadcast live on the Investor Resources section of Blue Owl’s website at www.blueowl.com. For those unable to listen to the live webcast, a replay will be available on Blue Owl’s website shortly after the event.

Over the last 12 months, OWL stock dropped by -28.77%. The one-year Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.23. The average equity rating for OWL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.53 billion, with 441.49 million shares outstanding and 428.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.00M shares, OWL stock reached a trading volume of 2838272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on October 19, 2022, representing the official price target for Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on OWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 36.53.

OWL Stock Performance Analysis:

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.98. With this latest performance, OWL shares dropped by -4.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.56 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.01, while it was recorded at 10.43 for the last single week of trading, and 11.26 for the last 200 days.

OWL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 34.74%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,290 million, or 93.80% of OWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 52,767,950, which is approximately 5.635% of the company’s market cap and around 2.42% of the total institutional ownership; ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC, holding 50,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $517.5 million in OWL stocks shares; and BLUE POOL MANAGEMENT LTD., currently with $425.98 million in OWL stock with ownership of nearly -15.893% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Blue Owl Capital Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE:OWL] by around 38,742,097 shares. Additionally, 52 investors decreased positions by around 14,577,753 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 361,139,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 414,459,760 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OWL stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 24,135,401 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,299,922 shares during the same period.