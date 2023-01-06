Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] moved down -8.88: Why It’s Important

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE: RCUS] slipped around -1.81 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $18.58 at the close of the session, down -8.88%. The company report on December 23, 2022 that Arcus Biosciences Announces New Employment Inducement Grants.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS), an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company working to create best-in-class cancer therapies, today announced that the Compensation Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors granted four new employees options to purchase a total of 11,250 shares of the Company’s common stock at an exercise price per share of $20.41, which was the closing price on December 23, 2022, and restricted stock units to acquire a total of 5,625 shares of the Company’s common stock. The equity awards were granted pursuant to the Company’s 2020 Inducement Plan, which was approved by the Company’s Board of Directors in January 2020 pursuant to the “inducement exception” under NYSE Listed Company Manual Rule 303A.08.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock is now -10.15% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. RCUS Stock saw the intraday high of $20.57 and lowest of $18.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 40.75, which means current price is +3.22% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, RCUS reached a trading volume of 3708137 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RCUS shares is $43.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RCUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Arcus Biosciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Arcus Biosciences Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while BTIG Research analysts kept a Buy rating on RCUS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcus Biosciences Inc. is set at 2.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for RCUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RCUS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.05 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 6.20.

How has RCUS stock performed recently?

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.69. With this latest performance, RCUS shares dropped by -45.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -53.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RCUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.50 for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.12, while it was recorded at 20.02 for the last single week of trading, and 26.40 for the last 200 days.

Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.17 and a Gross Margin at +98.16. Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.80.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.47.

Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.20 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Insider trade positions for Arcus Biosciences Inc. [RCUS]

There are presently around $973 million, or 74.30% of RCUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RCUS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 8,928,228, which is approximately 9.917% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,457,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $82.81 million in RCUS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $76.96 million in RCUS stock with ownership of nearly -6.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcus Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Arcus Biosciences Inc. [NYSE:RCUS] by around 4,669,601 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 4,632,921 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 43,058,034 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,360,556 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RCUS stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,881,993 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 986,439 shares during the same period.