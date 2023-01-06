ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] Stock trading around $27.75 per share: What’s Next?

ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE: MT] closed the trading session at $27.75 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.51, while the highest price level was $28.065. The company report on December 8, 2022 that ArcelorMittal S.A.: ArcelorMittal inaugurates flagship carbon capture and utilisation project at its steel plant in Ghent, Belgium.

€200 million CCU plant first of its kind in the European steel industry.

Project part of multi-technology strategy to reduce carbon emissions at Ghent plant.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.84 percent and weekly performance of 6.49 percent. The stock has been moved at 25.06 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.72 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.64 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.37M shares, MT reached to a volume of 3293231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MT shares is $33.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ArcelorMittal S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 06, 2022, representing the official price target for ArcelorMittal S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcelorMittal S.A. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for MT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.72. Price to Free Cash Flow for MT in the course of the last twelve months was 3.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

MT stock trade performance evaluation

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.49. With this latest performance, MT shares gained by 4.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.27 for ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.66, while it was recorded at 26.91 for the last single week of trading, and 25.89 for the last 200 days.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.89 and a Gross Margin at +24.83. ArcelorMittal S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.53.

Return on Total Capital for MT is now 29.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 34.51, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.33. Additionally, MT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT] managed to generate an average of $80,131 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.15 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.88.ArcelorMittal S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

ArcelorMittal S.A. [MT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,438 million, or 6.40% of MT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MT stocks are: GQG PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 12,770,163, which is approximately 13.621% of the company’s market cap and around 44.80% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 6,711,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $186.23 million in MT stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $117.25 million in MT stock with ownership of nearly 5.603% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcelorMittal S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in ArcelorMittal S.A. [NYSE:MT] by around 9,723,286 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 11,335,676 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 30,759,335 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,818,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MT stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,101,728 shares, while 42 institutional investors sold positions of 3,990,516 shares during the same period.