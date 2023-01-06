Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Is Currently -3.75 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] loss -3.75% or -6.22 points to close at $159.69 with a heavy trading volume of 4750272 shares. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Analog Devices to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Tech/Auto Forum.

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that the Company’s Executive Vice President, Finance and Chief Financial Officer, Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah, will speak at the J.P. Morgan 21st Annual Tech/Auto Forum Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. Pacific Time.

The webcast for the conference may be accessed live via the Investor Relations section of Analog Devices’ website at investor.analog.com. An archived replay will also be available following the webcast.

It opened the trading session at $164.47, the shares rose to $165.625 and dropped to $159.58, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ADI points out that the company has recorded 7.48% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -19.64% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.60M shares, ADI reached to a volume of 4750272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $193.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on December 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $190 to $200. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $180 to $190, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on ADI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 36.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ADI stock

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.37. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -4.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.16 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 160.51, while it was recorded at 163.21 for the last single week of trading, and 157.63 for the last 200 days.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 14.87%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]

There are presently around $70,006 million, or 89.30% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,878,473, which is approximately 0.304% of the company’s market cap and around 0.93% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 42,266,420 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.75 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $3.39 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -13.106% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 623 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 22,737,480 shares. Additionally, 600 investors decreased positions by around 23,199,195 shares, while 197 investors held positions by with 392,452,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 438,389,161 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 107 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,697,993 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,687,246 shares during the same period.