AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] Revenue clocked in at $118.50 million, up 16.67% YTD: What’s Next?

AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE: AMTD] closed the trading session at $2.10 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.7601, while the highest price level was $2.56. The company report on December 18, 2022 that ENVISEAM, Together With L’Officiel Art of AMTD IDEA, Jointly Present the Art Colure with Artistes Curated by Jay Chou Exhibition in Singapore.

In partnership with ENVISEAM with the kind support of L’Officiel Art of AMTD IDEA, Jay Chou sets to present a curated art show in Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands.

An arbiter of arts and culture and celebrated ENVISEAM together with the King of Mandopop Jay Chou, have announced the start to a cultural and creative relationship with L’Officiel Art of AMTD IDEA Group (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB), which will kickstart with an exclusive fine art exhibition in Singapore.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 16.67 percent and weekly performance of 31.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.70 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -15.32 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 645.90K shares, AMTD reached to a volume of 25162185 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMTD IDEA Group is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMTD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.14.

AMTD stock trade performance evaluation

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 31.25. With this latest performance, AMTD shares gained by 10.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -67.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.58 for AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.89, while it was recorded at 1.75 for the last single week of trading, and 3.18 for the last 200 days.

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] shares currently have an operating margin of +137.26 and a Gross Margin at +99.86. AMTD IDEA Group’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +111.90.

Return on Total Capital for AMTD is now 16.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 56.76. Additionally, AMTD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 47.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD] managed to generate an average of $4,860,713 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.AMTD IDEA Group’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 9.10.

AMTD IDEA Group [AMTD]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in AMTD IDEA Group stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 15 institutional holders increased their position in AMTD IDEA Group [NYSE:AMTD] by around 189,809 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 5,974 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 643,319 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 839,102 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTD stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 187,995 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 5,974 shares during the same period.