American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock Resumed by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $70

American International Group Inc. [NYSE: AIG] closed the trading session at $63.51 on 01/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $63.00, while the highest price level was $64.08. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Don Bailey Joins AIG as Global Head of Distribution and Field Operations.

Will You Miss Out On This Growth Stock Boom?



A new megatrend in the fintech market is well underway. Mobile payments are projected to boom into a massive $12 trillion market by 2028. According to Motley Fool this growth stock could "deliver huge returns." Not only in the immediate future but also over the next decade. Especially since the man behind this company is a serial entrepreneur who has been wildly successful over the years.



And this is just one of our 5 Best Growth Stocks To Own For 2023. Sponsored

American International Group (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Don Bailey has joined the company as Global Head of Distribution and Field Operations, effective immediately. Mr. Bailey reports to Peter Zaffino, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230103005217/en/.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 0.43 percent and weekly performance of 0.99 percent. The stock has been moved at 22.63 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.22 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.67M shares, AIG reached to a volume of 3899232 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about American International Group Inc. [AIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AIG shares is $67.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for American International Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price from $57 to $64. The new note on the price target was released on October 12, 2022, representing the official price target for American International Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $83, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on AIG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American International Group Inc. is set at 1.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for AIG in the course of the last twelve months was 11.99.

AIG stock trade performance evaluation

American International Group Inc. [AIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.99. With this latest performance, AIG shares gained by 3.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.50 for American International Group Inc. [AIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.79, while it was recorded at 63.43 for the last single week of trading, and 56.62 for the last 200 days.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American International Group Inc. [AIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.48. American International Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.03.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American International Group Inc. [AIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American International Group Inc. go to 11.68%.

American International Group Inc. [AIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $42,268 million, or 92.00% of AIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 76,820,488, which is approximately -2.739% of the company’s market cap and around 0.29% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 66,869,558 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.25 billion in AIG stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.26 billion in AIG stock with ownership of nearly -16.504% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American International Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 402 institutional holders increased their position in American International Group Inc. [NYSE:AIG] by around 36,886,095 shares. Additionally, 427 investors decreased positions by around 55,971,673 shares, while 143 investors held positions by with 572,674,770 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 665,532,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AIG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,454,686 shares, while 81 institutional investors sold positions of 13,205,565 shares during the same period.