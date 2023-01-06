Agenus Inc. [AGEN] Is Currently -2.78 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] loss -2.78% or -0.07 points to close at $2.45 with a heavy trading volume of 2878717 shares. The company report on December 21, 2022 that Agenus to Present Botensilimab Data at Late-Breaking Oral Session at ASCO-GI.

Expanded data from the microsatellite stable colorectal (MSS-CRC) expansion cohort of the Phase 1 study of botensilimab (a multifunctional Fc-enhanced anti-CTLA-4) in combination with balstilimab (anti-PD-1) in cold (immunotherapy-resistant) tumors, will be presented at a late-breaking oral session on January 21, 2023, at 10:00am ET.

It opened the trading session at $2.48, the shares rose to $2.48 and dropped to $2.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGEN points out that the company has recorded -4.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -96.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 2878717 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $8.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SMBC Nikko have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Agenus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Buy rating on AGEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.43.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.90. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -12.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.58, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.15 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.59, while it was recorded at 2.42 for the last single week of trading, and 2.37 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]

There are presently around $402 million, or 59.60% of AGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGEN stocks are: DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with ownership of 26,325,000, which is approximately 18.36% of the company’s market cap and around 9.64% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 22,851,170 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $55.98 million in AGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $52.83 million in AGEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.425% of the company’s market capitalization.

90 institutional holders increased their position in Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ:AGEN] by around 30,707,290 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 13,658,840 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 119,741,973 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 164,108,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGEN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,173,733 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 2,088,162 shares during the same period.