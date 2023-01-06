Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] Revenue clocked in at $10.20 million, up 68.92% YTD: What’s Next?

Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ: ATXG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 52.10% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 74.04%. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Addentax Group Corp. Announces Entry of a Securities Purchase Agreement.

Addentax Group Corp. (“Addentax” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ATXG), an integrated service provider focusing on garment manufacturing, logistics service, property management and subleasing, and epidemic prevention supplies, today announced that it has entered into a securities purchase agreement with certain accredited investors for the sale and issuance of a new series of senior secured convertible notes in the original principal amount of $16,666,666.66 (the “Notes”) and common stock purchase warrants purchase up to 16,077,172 shares of common stock of the Company (the “Warrants”) at an exercise price of $1.25 per share, subject to customary closing conditions. The net proceeds, after original issue discount will total $15 million.

Provided no Event of Default (as defined in the Notes) has occurred, the Notes will accrue interest at an interest rate of 5% per annum, and the Company will be required to pay installment amounts, or at its option redeem such amounts under the Notes each month commencing on the last trading day of the calendar month in which the control account trigger date occurs, and thereafter, the last trading day of each calendar month until the maturity date of July 4, 2024, at which time all outstanding amounts remaining, if any, will be due and payable in full.

Over the last 12 months, ATXG stock dropped by -94.52%.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.54 million, with 31.09 million shares outstanding and 29.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 582.52K shares, ATXG stock reached a trading volume of 13674749 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Addentax Group Corp. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ATXG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

ATXG Stock Performance Analysis:

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 74.04. With this latest performance, ATXG shares gained by 6.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -96.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ATXG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 5.33 for Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6069, while it was recorded at 1.2683 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Addentax Group Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.26. Addentax Group Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.61.

Addentax Group Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Addentax Group Corp. [ATXG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.20% of ATXG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ATXG stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 23,360, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 6.54% of the total institutional ownership; UBS GROUP AG, holding 19,337 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $35000.0 in ATXG stocks shares; and TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC, currently with $20000.0 in ATXG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

4 institutional holders increased their position in Addentax Group Corp. [NASDAQ:ATXG] by around 54,036 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 54,036 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ATXG stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 54,036 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.