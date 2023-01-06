ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] is 71.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: ABVC] surged by $0.45 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.87 during the day while it closed the day at $1.07. The company report on January 5, 2023 that FDA Approves IND Submission Allowing ABVC BioPharma to Proceed With Clinical Study of ABV-1519 for Treatment of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer.

The application, designated IND 161602, was approved on December 30, 2022. It contained the clinical protocol for ABV-1519 and was entitled “A Phase I/II, Open Label Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of BLEX 404 Oral Liquid Combined with Pemetrexed + Carboplatin Therapy in Patients with Advanced Inoperable or Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients.” BLEX 404, the primary active ingredient, is extracted from the Maitake mushroom (Grifola frondosa), an edible mushroom, whose immunological effects and safety have been demonstrated in two Phase I/II clinical studies performed at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSKCC) with breast cancer and myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) patients.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. stock has also gained 69.84% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABVC stock has inclined by 17.96% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.90% and gained 71.20% year-on date.

The market cap for ABVC stock reached $35.44 million, with 32.58 million shares outstanding and 19.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.04K shares, ABVC reached a trading volume of 43316258 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABVC shares is $9.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABVC stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ABVC BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABVC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 118.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

ABVC stock trade performance evaluation

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 69.84. With this latest performance, ABVC shares gained by 42.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABVC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.81 for ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7208, while it was recorded at 0.7100 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2399 for the last 200 days.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC] shares currently have an operating margin of -3290.07 and a Gross Margin at +95.20. ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3608.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -145.07, with Return on Assets sitting at -83.58.

ABVC BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

ABVC BioPharma Inc. [ABVC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.00% of ABVC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABVC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 375,142, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 40.30% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 139,653 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in ABVC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $41000.0 in ABVC stock with ownership of nearly -0.966% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ABVC BioPharma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in ABVC BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:ABVC] by around 180,902 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 1,093,122 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 623,403 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 650,621 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABVC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,063 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 1,092,745 shares during the same period.