why Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $11.00

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ: CRKN] closed the trading session at $0.30 on 01/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.2888, while the highest price level was $0.60. The company report on January 4, 2023 that Crown Electrokinetics Acquires Amerigen 7.

Acquisition Adds Immediate Revenue and $67 million Purchase Order.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 56.66 percent and weekly performance of 79.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -73.05 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 53.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 54.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.14M shares, CRKN reached to a volume of 75027214 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRKN shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRKN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

CRKN stock trade performance evaluation

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 79.64. With this latest performance, CRKN shares gained by 53.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -91.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.08 for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2045, while it was recorded at 0.2042 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7189 for the last 200 days.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for CRKN is now -294.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -846.72. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -846.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -455.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.64. Additionally, CRKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN] managed to generate an average of -$1,940,720 per employee.Crown ElectroKinetics Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [CRKN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 20.80% of CRKN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRKN stocks are: BARD ASSOCIATES INC with ownership of 1,327,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.93% of the total institutional ownership; PITCAIRN CO, holding 417,180 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in CRKN stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $97000.0 in CRKN stock with ownership of nearly -2.596% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. [NASDAQ:CRKN] by around 1,507,213 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 1,092,329 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 220,233 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,819,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRKN stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,362 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 441,951 shares during the same period.