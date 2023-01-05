why Chevron Corporation [CVX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $192.41

Chevron Corporation [NYSE: CVX] traded at a low on 01/03/23, posting a -3.06 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $173.99. The company report on January 3, 2023 that Chevron Finalizes Acquisition of Beyond6 CNG Fueling Network.

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX), today closed its previously announced acquisition of full ownership of Beyond6, LLC and its nationwide network of compressed natural gas stations from Mercuria Energy Trading and Beyond6 founder Andrew West.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 7558479 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Chevron Corporation stands at 2.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.37%.

The market cap for CVX stock reached $334.24 billion, with 1.93 billion shares outstanding and 1.93 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.92M shares, CVX reached a trading volume of 7558479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Chevron Corporation [CVX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CVX shares is $192.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CVX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Chevron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Chevron Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chevron Corporation is set at 4.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for CVX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for CVX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

How has CVX stock performed recently?

Chevron Corporation [CVX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.92. With this latest performance, CVX shares dropped by -4.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 48.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CVX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.75 for Chevron Corporation [CVX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 178.40, while it was recorded at 177.68 for the last single week of trading, and 164.14 for the last 200 days.

Chevron Corporation [CVX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chevron Corporation [CVX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.66 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Chevron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Chevron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CVX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chevron Corporation go to 14.70%.

Insider trade positions for Chevron Corporation [CVX]

There are presently around $235,302 million, or 72.00% of CVX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CVX stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 165,359,318, which is approximately 2.428% of the company’s market cap and around 0.08% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 159,334,955 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $27.72 billion in CVX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $22.61 billion in CVX stock with ownership of nearly -4.988% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chevron Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,584 institutional holders increased their position in Chevron Corporation [NYSE:CVX] by around 46,600,735 shares. Additionally, 1,229 investors decreased positions by around 56,783,699 shares, while 321 investors held positions by with 1,249,002,968 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,352,387,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CVX stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,032,349 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 2,570,820 shares during the same period.