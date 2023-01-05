why Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.33

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE: BKD] jumped around 0.03 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $2.78 at the close of the session, up 1.09%. The company report on December 8, 2022 that Brookdale Reports November 2022 Occupancy.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its consolidated occupancy for November 2022.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock is now 1.83% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BKD Stock saw the intraday high of $2.875 and lowest of $2.67 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.61, which means current price is +4.12% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, BKD reached a trading volume of 8103455 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BKD shares is $5.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BKD stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays dropped their target price from $5 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on June 11, 2021, representing the official price target for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Hold rating on BKD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for BKD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

How has BKD stock performed recently?

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.83. With this latest performance, BKD shares dropped by -16.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BKD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.23 for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.47, while it was recorded at 2.75 for the last single week of trading, and 4.86 for the last 200 days.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.71 and a Gross Margin at +7.23. Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -13.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.40.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BKD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [BKD]

There are presently around $520 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BKD stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 33,993,716, which is approximately -6.377% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,384,334 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.33 million in BKD stocks shares; and CAMBER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $44.48 million in BKD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. [NYSE:BKD] by around 14,177,894 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 13,234,513 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 159,502,889 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 186,915,296 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BKD stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,425,513 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 1,757,391 shares during the same period.