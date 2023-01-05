Weibo Corporation [WB] Is Currently -0.64 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ: WB] loss -0.64% or -0.13 points to close at $20.04 with a heavy trading volume of 6515447 shares. The company report on November 17, 2022 that Weibo Reports Third Quarter 2022 Unaudited Financial Results.

Weibo Corporation (“Weibo” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WB and HKEX: 9898), a leading social media in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

“We had solid execution of operating efficiency improvement in the third quarter,” said Gaofei Wang, CEO of Weibo. “In the third quarter, our user community and engagement remained solid, as we continued to improve operation efficiency on the user front. As our business entered into a gradual recovery trajectory, we continued to optimize cost structure to improve operating efficiency and cash generation capability, aiming to remain competitive in the long-run.”.

It opened the trading session at $19.945, the shares rose to $20.33 and dropped to $19.55, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WB points out that the company has recorded -12.76% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -100.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.26M shares, WB reached to a volume of 6515447 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Weibo Corporation [WB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WB shares is $21.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WB stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Weibo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS dropped their target price from $64 to $27.80. The new note on the price target was released on March 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Weibo Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $56, while Credit Suisse kept a Outperform rating on WB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Weibo Corporation is set at 1.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for WB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.32. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.78.

Trading performance analysis for WB stock

Weibo Corporation [WB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.77. With this latest performance, WB shares gained by 22.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.13 for Weibo Corporation [WB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.40, while it was recorded at 19.37 for the last single week of trading, and 19.24 for the last 200 days.

Weibo Corporation [WB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Weibo Corporation [WB] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.90 and a Gross Margin at +82.11. Weibo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.98.

Return on Total Capital for WB is now 12.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.21. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Weibo Corporation [WB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.42. Additionally, WB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 44.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.12.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Weibo Corporation [WB] managed to generate an average of $541,606 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.Weibo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Weibo Corporation [WB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Weibo Corporation go to -8.84%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Weibo Corporation [WB]

There are presently around $1,305 million, or 39.50% of WB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WB stocks are: ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING LTD with ownership of 9,000,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.12% of the total institutional ownership; BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/, holding 5,776,187 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $115.75 million in WB stocks shares; and ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $101.62 million in WB stock with ownership of nearly 2.82% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Weibo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in Weibo Corporation [NASDAQ:WB] by around 7,178,096 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 14,253,438 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 43,680,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 65,111,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WB stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 452,057 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 3,583,447 shares during the same period.