Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Mattel Inc. [MAT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ: MAT] closed the trading session at $18.40 on 01/04/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $17.78, while the highest price level was $18.46. The company report on December 29, 2022 that American Girl’s 2023 Girl of the Year™— Kavi Sharma™— Steps Into the Spotlight!.

Kavi joins American Girl’s line of popular character dolls that inspire kids with courage, confidence, and strength of character.

To support Kavi’s love of performing, company partners with Camp Broadway®—an award-winning theater arts program that helps children develop their characters on and off the stage.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.14 percent and weekly performance of 8.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -17.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.81 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, MAT reached to a volume of 4375554 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mattel Inc. [MAT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAT shares is $26.58 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Mattel Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2023. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price from $30 to $31. The new note on the price target was released on July 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Mattel Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $33, while Stifel kept a Buy rating on MAT stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAT shares from 28 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mattel Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MAT stock trade performance evaluation

Mattel Inc. [MAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.11. With this latest performance, MAT shares dropped by -0.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.24 for Mattel Inc. [MAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.68, while it was recorded at 17.82 for the last single week of trading, and 21.42 for the last 200 days.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mattel Inc. [MAT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.03 and a Gross Margin at +47.50. Mattel Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 83.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.16.

Mattel Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mattel Inc. [MAT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mattel Inc. go to 12.30%.

Mattel Inc. [MAT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,336 million, or 99.80% of MAT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAT stocks are: PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with ownership of 44,689,559, which is approximately -0.293% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC., holding 33,287,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $612.49 million in MAT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $608.52 million in MAT stock with ownership of nearly 1.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mattel Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Mattel Inc. [NASDAQ:MAT] by around 17,151,736 shares. Additionally, 164 investors decreased positions by around 20,640,417 shares, while 99 investors held positions by with 306,569,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 344,361,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAT stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,340,207 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 3,930,560 shares during the same period.